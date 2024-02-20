– Netflix executives were in the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. sitting front row for this week’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged them on the broadcast as they were shown on-camera while the duo promoting RAW moving to Netflix in 2025.

– Andrade has the “El Idolo” back on his name. After being referred to as Andrade the last couple of weeks, WWE re-added the “El Idolo” name he has recently been using in the latest vignette hyping his return to WWE.

– SmackDown Superstars Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline appeared on this week’s RAW. The duo attacked Cody Rhodes, helping Drew McIntyre defeat him in the opening match on this week’s show. Adam Pearce later noted that they were ejected and fined while apologizing to Cody backstage.