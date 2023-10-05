MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on YouTube and FITE.tv at 8pm ET. MLW issued the following:

Alex Kane vs mystery man? Tornado Tag Match! Calling’s twisted message for Salina!

Tonight on MLW FUSION

Stream on MLW’s YouTube Channel & FITE TV

MLW FUSION featuring Alex Kane vs a mystery World Titan Federation Superstar®, streaming 8pm tonight on MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE+, Friday on beIN XTRA and Saturday on Cable TV’s beIN SPORTS (find a provider).

Alex Kane vs World Titan Federation mystery Superstar®

Tornado Tag Match: Second Gear Crew vs The Calling’s Cannonball and Talon

PLUS! Special Bonus match

What World Titan Federation Superstar® has Saint Laurent lined up to step into the ring with Alex Kane just 2 weeks before Davey Boy Smith Jr. squares off with the “Suplex Assassin” for the World title at Slaughterhouse on FITE+?.

Sending shockwaves last week having revealed CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero is now managed by Salina de la Renta, the Puerto Rican powerbroker vows to make another big announcement. After last week’s news, how could she possibly top it? Find out tonight as La Empresaria of Lucha is in la casa!

Saint Laurent’s lawyers have threatened legal action unless MLW provides him with equal air time to respond to last week’s exposé! What will the Canadian huckster have to say for himself after last week’s shocking allegations?

The Calling’s newest disciple Cannonball debuts in a Texas Tornado match alongside Talon as masked maulers throwdown with the Second Gear Crew’s 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice! Anything goes!

Will the power of love make Love, Doug weep, or make a man sing? Love, Doug attempts to serenade B3CCA.

PLUS: Jacob Fatu is in the house as he readies to go to war against Minoru Suzuki!

Are World Tag Team Champions AKIRA and Rickey Shane Page on the same page? Questions swirl around The Calling.

Journey back to the event that kick started MLW’s return as the league celebrates a seminal moment in the history of Major League Wrestling.

