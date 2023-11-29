This past Monday WWE invaded Nashville, Tennessee for an episode of Monday Night Raw, one that featured CM Punk’s first Raw appearance in over ten years. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for that program, which can be found below.

-Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton’s opening show promo, as well as his matchup against Dominik Mysterio.

-Adam Pearce and Petey Williams produced the Tag Team Turmoil tournament that was won by the Creed brothers.

-Shane Helms produced the Cody Rhodes promo, which saw him get attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Bronson Reed vs. Ivar match.

-Jason Jordaon produced the Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark match.

-Bobby Roode produced the Seth Rollins promo, which saw him get attacked by Drew McIntyre.

-TJ Wilson produced the WWE women’s tag team title matchup.

-Bobby Roode also produced the Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.

-Nick Aldis produced the Apollow Crews vs. Riley Osbourne matchup that will air on MAIN EVENT.