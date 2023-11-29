The viewership numbers are in for the November 25th edition of AEW Rampage and AEW Collision.

According to WrestelNomics, Rampage hits its lowest viewership in show history with 264,000 viewers on average and a demo rating of 0.08. The show typically airs on Friday night but was moved to Saturday due to the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Collision drew 317,000 viewers, an increase of 17% compared to the November 18th episode. It scored a demo rating of 0.09, which was also up from last week. However, it was the least watched Collision ever.

Both programs went up against WWE Survivor Series, which featured the return of Randy Orton and CM Punk. Rampage saw Wheeler Yuta crowned as the new ROH Pure Champion and Collision featured two matchups in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to give weekly viewership updates on all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.