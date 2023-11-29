MJF vows to “restore the feeling” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

The world champion took to social media and revealed that he is in a lot of pain nursing the numerous injuries he has, which included a torn labrum that may require him to take some time off to rehab. Whether he actually takes time off remains to be seen as MJF is still slotted to defend the title against Samoa Joe at next month’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

MJF writes, “I didn’t sleep a wink. In a shit ton of pain and can’t get comfortable. But it’s Wednesday. We got a show to put on. I hear it all. I read it all. I see it all. I’m wide awake in more ways than one. Let’s restore the feeling.”

