Bad news for AEW superstar and current world champion MJF.

As noted, The Salt of the Earth suffered a shoulder injury back at Full Gear during his main event matchup against Jay White. White hit MJF with a top rope uranage, which popped the champ’s shoulder out of place. While it was known that MJF was injured the damage suffered was unknown until now.

According to Fightful Select and later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer, MJF got an MRI and it was revealed that he has a torn labrum. He is expected to undergo treatment soon with the hopes of avoiding surgery However, he is still slated to face Samoa Joe for the world title at the Worlds End pay-per-view. The report does not note when MJF will start his treatment but the assumption is after his match with Joe.

