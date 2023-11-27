The viewership numbers are in for the November 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 845,000 average viewers, an increase of 3% from the November 15th episode, which was at 823,000. They scored a rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 8% from the November 22nd rating of 0.28.

This was the Full Gear fallout edition of Dynamite, which launched the beginning of the Continental Classic tournament and was headlined by Mark Briscoe battling Jon Moxley. The show also confirmed the headlining bout for the promotion’s first-ever Worlds End pay-per-view this December.

The AEW Dynamite numbers got delayed due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide the viewership numbers for all AEW programming. Stay tuned.