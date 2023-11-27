Jeff Jarrett discusses the WWE return of CM Punk.

The Hall of Famer and current AEW star/Director of Business Development spoke about the Second City Saint’s shocking jump during a recent edition of his My World With Jeff podcast. Double-J begins by saying he had no idea it was happening, but that change is inevitable and that the saying “never say never” has never rang more true.

You know, I won’t get into all the…. The wrestling business, I woke up, it’s Sunday, I did my gratitude list. Man, the wrestling business is the gift that keeps on giving. Like you said, never say never. This may not be people’s cup of tea, but change without question is inevitable, and the bigger the change, the better. The old cliches and the old sayings, I used to say Lawler say this in Memphis, Tennessee, many times. I think it was one of his go-to things. ‘You know, Lance, old sayings don’t get to be old sayings unless they ring true.’ It just goes without saying that ‘never say never’ is very, very appropriate. The other old saying that came to my mind is, it’s not so much, I’m not directing this at anybody, this is just a saying that, in my mind, always kind of tried to make this default, it’s, ‘What happens in life to you is really only 10%. It’s how you respond is the other 90%.

Jarrett adds that Punk’s return to WWE will only help the wrestling business as a whole, citing the success of WWE and AEW as prime examples.

I’m excited. I’m super excited for Wednesday. I’m super excited for upcoming shows, Wembley, everything is because it goes without saying, there’s a ripple effect that happens. It’s like that pond. When you throw a big crater out in the middle of it, waves happen, and how’re you going to ride that wave? Are you up, down, fight it? Not fight it? Swim against it? Swim with it? Catch the ride? All that kind of stuff. It’s exciting. I’m very, very excited about where the industry is. We’ve said that a lot over the last 12-18 months, from looking at buy rates to ratings to stock prices to acquisitions to all those kind of things. I’m not just talking about WWE and AEW. Business is good. The business is very good.

Punk will be appearing on WWE Raw for the first time in nine years later this evening. You can check out the latest lineup here.

