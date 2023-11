The next two Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying matches have been announced.

On Monday, WWE released a video featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend Jerry “The King” Lawler giving his two picks for the next matches.

Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe and Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James were the two announced for this coming week’s WWE NXT show, which premieres at 8/7c on USA Network on Tuesday night, November 28, 2023.

Check out the video below.