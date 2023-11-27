Michael Cole is easily excitable.

But he was one of many who were going crazy at the end of WWE Survivor Series 2023 on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Cole but fortunately for wrestling fans, Cole’s crazed reaction was caught on camera.

When Cult of Personality hit for CM Punk’s shocking return in the closing moments of the aforementioned WWE premium live event this past weekend in his hometown of Chicago, Cole began dancing.

WWE released a special video on their Instagram page today that shows split-screen footage of Cole’s reaction as Punk was making his surprise entrance to close out the show.

Check out the video below.