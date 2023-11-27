Ronda Rousey comments on her recent stint in ROH.

The former UFC and WWE women’s champion teamed up with Marina Shafir to battle Billie Starkz and ROH Women’s Champion Athena at a taping a couple weeks ago, which just aired last Thursday. Today, Rousey took to her Instagram to comment on her experience.

Apparently kneeing people in the face is great for your hair – @marinashafir is that a smile I see? Thank you @athenapalmer_fg and @billie_starkz for being down to get down at the very last minute, you ladies are killing it.

Rousey had been wrestling a number of matches in the California area following her departure from WWE over the summer. This includes matchups for Wrestling Revolver, Lucha Va Voom and now, ROH. Check out her post below.