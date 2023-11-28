– Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett of The Kingdom is enjoying himself in All Elite Wrestling. The pro wrestling veteran took to social media on Sunday and wrote about how AEW has helped him fall back in love with pro wrestling.”I love AEW and all it represents,” he wrote. “It made me fall back in love with pro wrestling. Forever grateful to be a part of this company.”

– Anthony Henry also took to Twitter (X) to comment on his love for AEW with a series of posts on Monday. “AEW saved my career in professional wrestling,” the first post began. “I went from the highest high of working my dream job for WWE, to the lowest low, 7 months later, when I was released. I had a 2 year lease on a house I had to abandon, and a daughter I had to, yet again, uproot. I went back home to Augusta defeated. I was injured, while with them, and was released and left to figure it out on my own, as all treatment was stopped.” Henry continued “I wanted to quit wrestling all together. Then I was messaged about coming up to work an AEW dark taping. I worked with Eddie Kingston and the rest is history. Wrestling is wrestling and nothing is ever perfect. It is a chaotic business. However, I have been treated so well by AEW, and I am so thankful they came around and helped me. Point is, whether you like WWE or AEW, understand that it is okay to simply support the industry as a whole, & those in it. Maybe do not attack people because they are happy in a promotion that you feel a certain way about. I promise no promotion is without flaws. Just be kind.”

– Ricky Starks is excited about AEW returning to New Orleans, Louisiana. The AEW star took to his Twitter (X) account on Monday to respond to an AEW post about the company returning to New Orleans, LA. for the first time in two years with AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage at the UNO Lakefront Arena on January 31, 2024. “We are going back to NEW ORLEANS,” he wrote. “I can’t wait! My city my city my city.”