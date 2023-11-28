Chris Jericho is at it again in the trademark world.
The AEW superstar and former world champion applied to trademark the term “Gas Wrestling” on November 26th in the areas of entertainment and merchandising.
The Demo God has been teaming with Kenny Omega over the last few weeks. The duo is set to receive a tag team title opportunity against Big Bill and Ricky Starks in the near future.
Full details on the trademark can be found below.
-Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the field of professional wrestling training; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing personal fitness training for professional wrestling