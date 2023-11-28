Chris Jericho is at it again in the trademark world.

The AEW superstar and former world champion applied to trademark the term “Gas Wrestling” on November 26th in the areas of entertainment and merchandising.

The Demo God has been teaming with Kenny Omega over the last few weeks. The duo is set to receive a tag team title opportunity against Big Bill and Ricky Starks in the near future.

Full details on the trademark can be found below.