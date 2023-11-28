“The American Dragon” is coming to the commentary desk!

Ahead of his return to the squared circle in the first-ever AEW Continental Classic Tournament, Bryan Danielson will be returning to AEW television for a commentary role.

AEW has announced that the Blackpool Combat Club member will be serving as special guest commentator on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Prior to his huge bout in the AEW Continental Classic this SATURDAY in Erie, PA where he fights Eddie Kingston on AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson will join the commentary team this week on AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite,” the announcement read.