Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

The show will feature the continuation of the Continental Classic, with the Gold League being put on showcase with three matches. Bryan Danielson is slated to be on commentary for the show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

Continental Classic Gold League: Mark Briscoe vs. Rush

Continental Classic Gold League: Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Christian Cage responds to Adam Copeland’s Dynamite TNT Title match challenge on December 6

Bryan Danielson to be special guest commentator