The November 15 episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed Paul Wight being thrown onto a car by Powerhouse Hobbs during the Like A Dragon Street Fight.

Wight joined forces with Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, & Kenny Omega to take on Konosuke Takeshita, Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, & Brian Cage in the match.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Jericho gave an update on Wight, noting he had hurt his knee.

“We wanted to focus on Show’s positive — I call him Show, you know what I mean, Paul Wight — Paul had hurt his knee and has some issues where I think he has to get some of that cleaned out right now. The idea was to involve him, showing some of his strengths. Originally, he just wanted to be in the back, but I said, ‘the people in the arena are going to want to see you.’ He came out, beat some guys up, did some Paul Wight big chops and chokeslammed Fletcher through a table on the floor, which is huge. Him and Hobbs fight to the back and Hobbs ends up slamming him onto the roof of a car, which is insane, the bump that he took. It also continues to build Hobbs as a giant killer. That worked great, I think we did a great job with Show’s presentation there,” said Jericho.

