WWE legend R-Truth recently joined Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an in-depth interview about his career, including how the the former multi-time 24/7 champion almost retired due a knee infection. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On suffering the knee injury and it later turning into a horrible infection:

The part of the injury that I would say was questionable was it got infected and there was a hole in my knee. Oh, yeah. I had a hole in my knee. See, people thought I just tore my quad tendon. It was an infection. I went like, really, three months without even bending my knee because they had to get the infection under control. So mentally and emotionally, once I got past that stage, I was pretty much ready for the rehab. The rehabilitation was like a cake walk. I was ready for that. When you’re hungry and you’re thirsty and you want it, you just go get it.

How he thought about retirement: