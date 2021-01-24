Former WWE host, interviewer, and commentator Renee Paquette took to Twitter earlier today to hype WWE’s upcoming chronicle on superstar Bianca Belair. She writes, “Really excited to see this @BiancaBelairWWE Chronicle (also my dude @redlight24fps ain’t too shabby at what he does) but I’ve always been admittedly kinda fascinated by Bianca. Stars like her don’t just come around. A bright light in and out of the ring!”

Belair would later respond to Paquette with, “Thank you Renee! You have always been so kind and welcoming to me! I appreciate you! AND Yes, shoutout to @redlight24fps! You truly did magic with this one and told my story in a way I could not have imagined! Thank you!”

See the exchange below.

Belair’s Chronicle airs later tonight.