Michael Cole is absent from tonight’s WWE Raw due to a pre-scheduled personal commitment. Reports from PWInsider indicate that Cole had requested time off for the season premiere of Raw, and his absence is unrelated to any illness or similar circumstances.

Interestingly, just a few weeks ago on Raw, in an interview segment with Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion had commended Cole for having missed just three shows over the course of his 26-year career.

Still… four off-days in 26 years… that’s not bad record! Cole is set to be back for SmackDown this week.