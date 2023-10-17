Matt Cardona recently shared his story about meeting his now-wife Chelsea Green, with Brandi and Cody Rhodes playing matchmakers.

Cardona, recalling the moment on the ‘Off Her Chops podcast,’ explained,

“I just moved to Orlando. I had knee surgery, and Cody and Brandi [Rhodes], my friends, were doing IMPACT! [Wrestling], and I met up with them at City Walk. We went to Cowfish. Ever go there? Brandi was telling me about this girl, Chelsea, who was complaining about being single and I should go on a date with her.”

Initially reluctant, Cardona admitted,

“[I said], ‘I don’t wanna date another wrestling chick. Like, no way.’ But then I looked her up, and I’m like, ‘Ah, she’s okay. She’s kinda hot. Let’s see what happens.’ So that’s kind of the first memory. I didn’t know her before that.”

The couple tied the knot in December 2021.

(h/t Wrestling Inc)