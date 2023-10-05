WWE has announced several matchups for the October 6th edition of SmackDown on FOX, which will see top stars in action like Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, IYO Sky, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Asuka, Austin Theory and more. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio

-Austin Theory vs. Dragon lee

-Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & IYO SKY

-Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and the Judgment Day will be on SmackDown