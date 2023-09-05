Riddick Moss was one of the guests at Notsam Wrestling LIVE! where he discussed a wide range of topics including his run from 2021-2023 as Madcap Moss in WWE.

Moss noted he had to show WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon how he laughed before McMahon agreed to let him do the character.

“There is a very similar characteristic between myself and the Madcap (Moss) character which is I love to just have a good time and laugh and not take anything too seriously. At the end of the day, as much as we care about all these things, it’s just wrestling and I like to have fun and that applies not just to wrestling but to anything in life. I just want to have fun and if there’s ever an angle for me to get to laugh, I go for it. There’s no doubt. Unless it’s a really inappropriate situation but even then, I think about it, you know? Can I get away with this right now? So I think that there was that aspect to it maybe. I think it kind of just lined up and it was a bit lucky. But I did have to show, demonstrate to Vince (McMahon) that I could laugh. So he explained the character, explained what he was looking for out of the character and then said, ‘Okay, laugh.’ ‘Excuse me?’ He said, ‘Laugh.’ ‘Haha, haha, haha! Haha!’ ‘Alright, that works. We can work with that.’”

H/T to POST Wrestling