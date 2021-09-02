AEW President Tony Khan took part in a media call with the wrestling press to hype up this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay per view from the NOW Arena in Chicago Illinois, which will feature a number of top stars in the women’s division facing off in the Casino Battle Royal matchup.

It was on that call that Khan revealed that former women’s champion Riho will be competing in the Casino Battle Royal joining Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Diamante, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, Hikaru Shida, Kiera Hogan, Abadon, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch, Anna Jay, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel to determine who will be the next challenger for the women’s title.

As of this writing there are only two spots left in the matchup.