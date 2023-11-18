On a recent episode of his podcast, “Oh You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about why the winning brand at Survivor Series getting the advantage at the Royal Rumble would be problematic in the long run:

“That’s very interesting. I think you book yourself into a corner because things change. Getting the title out of the Royal Rumble match. Like, okay, that you can get there and you can. And if something happens to the dude, you could have somebody step up or whatever. But booking so far out with certain certainties, I feel like you just get in trouble that way. Look, I love it. We always talked about it. So it’s just for brand supremacy. That seems lame. If your team won, would you feel pretty good about yourself? You know, I don’t know. So I just think it’s I think it would be problematic in the long run because you would write yourself into stuff that you wouldn’t be able to fulfill due to injuries, due to last-minute changes made. And look, I think things are changing for the better for as far as long-term storytelling goes. Fill content and work harder and work faster in the world that we live in now in this industry. You got to get it while you can. It would come back to bite you more times than it would work out.”

