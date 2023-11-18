Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event.

“It seems like it, doesn’t it? [AEW always delivers on PPV]. It seems like the talent rise to the occasion on pay-per-view days or nights, as it may be, so they always bring their best game. This crew is one of the most unique crews that I’ve been around, where they really prioritize their efforts and their performance levels on pay-per-views. So I expect a great show, not a good show, but a great show this weekend. And hopefully, the guys and the gals pull it off. It’s going to be a fun event.”

