Former WWE star Chris Hero made his return to the squared circle in a match promoted by West Coast Pro and aired live on YouTube.

This was his first match since 2020, when WWE released him due to budget cuts. Hero won the match against Timothy Thatcher via submission and cut a promo after the match, calling out Kevin Blackwood and challenging him and Titus Alexander to a tag team match at WCP’s next event on December 3.

He will team up with NJPW star KENTA.