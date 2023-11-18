During Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Roderick Strong experienced a frightening incident. While facing Action Andretti in a singles match, Andretti hit a Spanish Fly on Strong, causing him to land directly on the top of his head.

Strong immediately clutched his head, and the referee checked on him. Despite this scary moment, Strong managed to complete the match.

Bryan Alvarez from F4Wonline reassured fans on Twitter that Strong is doing fine.