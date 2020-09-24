WWE aired a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal to open tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Animal passed away earlier today at the age of 60. You can click here for details on Animal’s passing, along with tributes to Animal from around the pro wrestling world.

There was also a tribute to Animal during the Gauntlet Eliminator main event as Bronson Reed hit a powerslam on Kyle O’Reilly, who went on to win the match and become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Finn Balor for the “Takeover: 31” event.

Reed also paid tribute to Animal on Twitter earlier today, writing, “It’s no secret the road warriors are one of my favourite tag teams of all time. They’re on my wall in the gym and I use that image for inspiration. Thank you Animal, Rest In Power!”

Below is the graphic that opened tonight’s NXT episode, along with Reed’s tweet:

It's no secret the road warriors are one of my favourite tag teams of all time. They're on my wall in the gym and I use that image for inspiration. Thank you Animal, Rest In Power! https://t.co/6Xq5J0Trjx — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) September 23, 2020

