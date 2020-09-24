– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode saw Tommaso Ciampa win his third singles match since returning to action in late August. Ciampa defeated Jake Atlas on tonight’s show, which was a rematch from his win over Atlas back on August 26.

Ciampa also defeated Desmond Troy on last week’s show. It looks like the mini-feud between Ciampa and Atlas is now over.

Below is video from tonight’s Atlas vs. Ciampa rematch:

– Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network was called by Tom Phillips, who was live in the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, and by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who once again called the action from her home. Tom noted in his opening promo that Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett had the night off.

There’s no word yet on why Barrett and Joseph were off tonight, but we noted before the show, via Dave Meltzer on Twitter, that several changes had to be made to tonight’s show. There’s speculation on the changes being related to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in NXT, but that has not been confirmed.

