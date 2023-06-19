Roderick Strong is the Messiah of the Backbreaker and he proved that point once again at an indie event last night.

The AEW star defeated Kevin Blackwood at Prestige Wrestling’s Black Sunshine event on June 18th, his first independent matchup since 2019. Strong won with his signature End of Heartache finisher.

Strong surprisingly debuted for AEW back in April and has since signed with the company. His departure from WWE NXT was kept very quiet. Strong also responded to CM Punk calling out someone in the AEW locker room to “take his bag from him” on AEW Collision. Check that out below.