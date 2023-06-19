Pro-wrestling is coming back to the Mall of America.

The legendary venue famously hosted the premiere episode of WCW Monday Night Nitro back in the 1990s and continues to run the occasional rasslin event in the modern day. F1RST Wrestling will be making their return to the Mall of America on September 9th for a special event entitled, “Saturday Night Nitro,” which is being done in conjunction with Pepsi.

F1RST Wrestling previously held an event at Mall of America in September 2022. On that night, Rob Van Dam teamed up with Dante Martin to battle the Trusbusters (Ariya Daivari & Sonny Kiss), and Orange Cassidy took on indie sensation Effy. In 2021 the venue tweeted that they would be willing to host an episode of AEW Dynamite. Check that tweet out below.