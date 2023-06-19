Dominik Mysterio had some fun on Sunday at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia, before working with his father, Rey Mysterio, in a Father’s Day Street Fight.
Before the bout, the son of the WWE Hall of Famer ripped up an anti-Rhea Ripley sign made by a fan in attendance. The two stars are portrayed as a couple on WWE television.
#DominikMysterio was there to defend your honor, #RheaRipley #WWECharleston pic.twitter.com/I9Ml6Sl6hN
— Brock (@itsbrocklesnar) June 19, 2023
In case you missed it, here are the results from the house show:
Becky Lynch, Shotzi & Mia Yim defeated IYO Sky, Chelsea Green & Zoey Stark (Lynch taps out Green).
Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett).
WWE United States Title Match – Austin Theory (c) retains over Sheamus.
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) retain over Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri), The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla) and The Usos.
Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor after hitting the Cross Rhodes.
WWE Intercontinental Title Match –Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight.
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Damian Priest.