Chris Jericho opens up about getting to work with Sting for the first-time ever.

The Ocho spoke about his current feud with The Icon during a recent interview on the AEW-some podcast. The two met face-to-face on last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite and fans are heavily anticipating where this feud could potentially lead. Jericho begins his interview by reminding the show hosts that he and Sting had never crossed paths in their long careers in together in the industry.

This is the very first time in both of our careers, which spans probaby 70 years combined, that either one of us have ever been in the ring together. Ever. Not for a showdown, not for a battle royal, nothing. We have never ever touched or been face-to-face in a pro wrestling ring before.

Jericho then reveals that he and Sting had an off-camera encounter back in 2021 during the pandemic during a special send-off for a longtime pro-wrestling show director.

A few years ago, there’s a guy called Keith Mitchell, he was the longtime director of Dynamite, he directed Nitro for years, he directed World Class with the Von Erichs, he retired in 2021. We had a goodbye ceremony for him in front of one of the small Jacksonville crowds during lockdown. Sting was in the ring and they asked me to come to the ring. That was the first bit of time that Sting and I had been in the ring together. It was off camera, off TV.

It was during Mitchell’s sendoff that Jericho decided that he wanted to do something with Sting when the time was right.

I remember thinking and talking to him, ‘this is crazy. We have never done anything. When the time is right, we have to do something.’ The time was right on Wednesday for the first-time ever confrontation, Sting vs. Chris Jericho.

