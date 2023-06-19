WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry praised Dolph Ziggler while speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

Ray believes that Ziggler is a generational talent based on the in-ring work he’s done in WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“Dolph gets paid very, very well to do what he does. And most people be like, ‘He’s never on TV, Bubba. He doesn’t do anything. They job him out, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ He gets paid really, really well because the Dolph Zigglers of the world only come around once in a while. We talk about generational talents. Dolph Ziggler is a generational talent, a guy that can hang out at the bottom, and on any given night, if he wanted to, [he could] shoot right to the top of the ladder.”