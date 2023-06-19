CMLL has been around since 1933 as the Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL) [Mexican Wrestling Enterprise] and is regarded as the oldest professional wrestling organization still in operation. It was renamed Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) [World Wrestling Council] in 1991.

The promotion has confirmed the date and venue for its 90th anniversary show as it will take place at the Arena México, Mexico City, on Saturday, September 16th, at 5.00 pm local time.

No talent or matches have yet been announced.