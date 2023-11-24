A new match has been announced for tomorrow’s special Saturday edition of AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan revealed on social media that Katsuyori Shibata will be defending his ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta on the show. This will be a rematch from ROH Supercard of Honor back in April, which saw Shibata dethrone Yuta to become the Pure Champion.

TOMORROW on TNT

Pittsburgh

Saturday #AEWRampage

7pm ET/6pm CT BEFORE Collision ROH Pure Title Match@K_Shibata2022 vs @WheelerYuta After both earned Pure Rules wins yesterday on ROH, Shibata will fight former champ Yuta on a special SATURDAY Rampage before Collision TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/T7hJqhYdnu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 24, 2023

This is the first matchup announced for tomorrow’s Rampage. As a reminder it will play right into AEW’s normal Saturday Collision show. The current lineup for Collision can be found below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King Continental Classic Tournament

-Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli Continental Classic Tournament