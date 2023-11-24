AEW Fight Forever continues its expansion.

The game recently added The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) as playable characters, and will look to continue expand the roster in the future. Fightful Select reports that former AEW women’s champion Saraya was recently scanned for use and that there are talks of adding her to the game. As of now there is no timetable on when this could happen or if it is definite but she was scanned.

Saraya debuted for AEW at Grand Slam 2022. She accompanied Ruby Soho on this past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, Soho was defeated by Skye Blue during her three-way match against Blue and Anna Jay. For context, Jay took the pin in the match.