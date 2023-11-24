Will Ospreay weighs in on his epic 2023.

The Aerial Assassin took to social media to comment on his accomplishments in the industry, which included him signing with AEW back at Full Gear. Ospreay writes that he bet on himself this year and that he hopes to continue doing the thing he loves to provide for his family.

I committed & bet on myself to never compromise on the things I treasure most in life and to paint my artwork the way I wanted it painted. Now the thing I love will provide for the people I love. There is no reason it can’t happen for you too. Thank you.

Ospreay later posts a lengthy message about 2023, where he triumphed at All In against Chris Jericho and has multiple MOTY contenders against Kenny Omega. He adds that he’s wrestled in 8 countries this year, taken 48 flights to travel the world, and watched his son grow up.

This year I’ve been to 10 countries, wrestled in 8 of them. 48 flights. 69 matches with 1 left for the year (16.12). 4 tournaments. 5 losses. 9 promotions. Lowest attendance 180. Highest attendance 81,035. I have worked tirelessly at the highest level I physically could to deliver on being “The Last World Beater”. But what I’m most proud of are; I was there for my Mrs when she was recovering from knee surgery, I took my step son on an aeroplane for the first time. We have had 2 family holidays together. We finished our kitchen. I’ve attended two weddings. I was there for my son’s first fay in school. I’ve never missed his or her birthdays. My fear with this job are missing out on important things with family and I’m so happy that I’ve got to have so many moments where I can appreciate the people that love & support me just by showing up. I have always found ways of making time with my family & friends. I’ve grown leaps and bounds to the man I once was before but whether it was sheer dumb luck or not compromising on that were important to me. I’m filled with so much gratitude for everyone that has ever supported me, any company allowing me to be part of their team, for the opportunities presented & in the time I spend away from my family is going towards them to have a roof over our heads and food in our fridge. You’ve all been part of a process of me finally becoming a man. So thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for everything. Love you.

