Drew McIntyre doesn’t feel like he turned heel, he feels like he is justified.

The former two-time WWE Champion spoke about his decision to join the Judgment Day during a recent Tik Tok video, where he responded to a fan who noted that the best heel turns are the ones that are justified. The Scottish Warrior used the comment to explain why he’s a real person who still holds a grudge against Jey Uso for costing him the biggest moment of his career at Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns.

The best heel turns are the justified ones.’ Who’s a heel? Who’s a bad guy? Are we not watching the show and not keeping up with things? Do I have to spell things out even more simply? If you’re a fan of mine, like I said on Raw, you get it. You understand. If you don’t, and if you’ve turned your back on me, if you feel a certain way about me, you weren’t a fan in the first place, or you just haven’t been watching closely or half-closely because it feels pretty obvious to me, or have a short-term memory or it’s fun to say ‘Yeet’ and do this [mocks Jey Uso’s taunt], which it is, but it doesn’t change the facts. That’s all I do is tell the truth. I’m a real person, wrapped into a real situation with someone who showed up in my backyard, who was part of trauma from the worst part of my career, which led to the worst moment of my career. So I’m dealing with it now, doing what a lot of people wish they could do and I can do, being a WWE superstar, kick someone’s arse who wronged. Point out the truth, be met with, not a rebuttal but a Yeet Yeet YeetDown, which is fun to say, but it’s not exactly replying to the facts that were presented. Nonetheless, don’t care. Got him in a cage, still the same guy. My fans get it. Whatever. I’m going to keep being me, keep kicking arse and eventually get back to that world title with people in the crowd. Simple.

McIntyre will get his revenge this Saturday at Survivor Series when he faces Jey Uso, as well as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Randy Orton inside of WarGames. Check out McIntyre’s full comments below.

This character has so much potential. pic.twitter.com/pO9Jmc5u0L — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) November 24, 2023

