Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW.

Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.

“Last time I was in Dallas I smashed Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed GOAT of WWE. Tonight is the last #WWERaw before I embarrass @loganpaul at #WWECrownJewel this Saturday. Tune in, and acknowledge your Tribal Chief. [index finger pointing up emoji] @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa @SamiZayn,” Reigns tweeted.

Heyman added, “TONIGHT! Your #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns Will Bless @WWE #RAW with his Presence! Witness it LIVE as @USA_Network becomes the Island of Relevancy! RAW – LIVE FROM DALLAS, TX – TONIGHT!”

WWE still has not confirmed Paul for tonight’s RAW as of this writing.

On a related note, WWE tweeted the following backstage clip of Byron Saxton and Nikki Cross at RAW. Cross is scheduled to face RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match tonight.

“Time to play with Nikki!,” she repeated, laughing and wishing Saxton a Happy Halloween while walking off.

WWE also posted the following clip of Bobby Lashley arriving to RAW in his Corvette, ready to see what Brock Lesnar has to say.

Below is the current RAW line-up, along with the clips of Lashley and Cross, along with the tweets from Reigns and Heyman:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

Brock’s here? Bet. Let’s see what you gotta say now “beast”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XfU4F0v5gc — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 31, 2022

