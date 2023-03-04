Ronda Rousey is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury.

WWE had announced Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Tegan Nox for Friday’s SmackDown, but instead they did a backstage angle where Baszler was seen brawling with Nox while Natalya and Rousey were down nearby, suffering from apparent injuries. Rousey clutched her arm and encouraged Baszler to break Nox’s arm while officials tried to restore order. This led to Baszler defeating Nox in singles action, with Rousey and Natalya watching from ringside. Rousey came out for the match with her arm in a sling.

In an update, a new report from PWTorch notes that Rousey is legitimately hurt as she has aggravated a prior arm injury.

It was noted that Rousey is not expected to miss WrestleMania 39 due to the injury, but there’s no word yet on exactly when she will be medically cleared in the lead-up to the weekend of April 1.

Rousey and Baszler are expected to challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. Those titles are currently held by Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita, but a Triple Threat with former champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY has been rumored.

Rousey last wrestled on February 26, when she and Baszler defeated Nox and Natalya at the non-televised WWE live event from Rockford, IL.

