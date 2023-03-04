WrestleCon has announced that Naomi (Trinity Fatu) will be appearing at their big convention during WrestleMania 39 Weekend in Los Angeles.

It’s interesting to note that WrestleCon’s original announcement on the appearance included a WWE photo of Naomi, with her old Twitter handle tagged. It read, “It’s Feel the Glow Friday! Welcome to WrestleCon! @NaomiWWE”

WrestleCon deleted that announcement and posted a new graphic with a non-WWE photo. They wrote, “In case you missed it, WrestleCon just added #trinityfatu. She will be at the Convention on both Saturday and Sunday. Pro photo ops available!”

This second tweet did not include the @NaomiWWE handle, which she no longer uses or has access to. Her new account, @TrinityIdentity, was not mentioned in the tweet caption, but it is attached to the post.

The WrestleCon appearance has led to speculation on Naomi possibly being a free agent from WWE, but that still has not been confirmed.

WrestleCon will mark Naomi’s first pro wrestling appearance since she and current IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné walked out of a WWE RAW taping in mid-May 2022 over creative differences, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Naomi is scheduled to appear at the convention on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Moné will also be appearing, but only on Sunday. WrestleCon runs from Thursday, March 31 through that Sunday.

On a related note, Naomi’s friend and former tag team partner says she is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. Ariane Andrew (fka Cameron) recently did a virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles and was asked about her former Funkadactyls partner.

“So, she [Naomi] is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself [of what’s next for her],” Andrew said (h/t to POST for the quote). “I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery. But, I’m super proud of her. That’s my sister from another mister and I think you have to ask her for yourself how she’s feeling. See if her shoulder is feeling good because she’s recovering right now. Ask her that question.”

It’s been reported as recent as late January that Naomi was headed back to WWE in the near future, but that obviously has not happened yet. There was no concrete time-frame for Naomi’s return at that point, but one WWE higher-up was confident that Naomi would be returning to work for WWE as there had been contact between the two sides.

Below are the aforementioned WrestleCon posts:

In case you missed it, WrestleCon just added #trinityfatu. She will be at the Convention on both Saturday and Sunday. Pro photo ops available! pic.twitter.com/wNt08LqPWz — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) March 3, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.