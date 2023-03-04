Keith Lee returned to AEW with a new look and he’s ready to show everyone why it’s just the beginning of something special.

The former AEW tag champion spoke on this topic during his appearance on the Grapsody podcast, where he explained why his new looks is a “middle finger” to society and companies that want him to look a certain way. Lee also reveals that he started getting grey hair when he was a teenager, so going full white is not that different from what could happen naturally. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says his look is to help inspire people to be comfortable in their own skin:

This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left, alright? The Keith Lee that left is actually not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that, I think in my previous interview the exact terminology I used was, ‘A giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want you need to look like, a lot of people that tell you what you need to look like.’ Instead I decided to say, ‘Okay, here’s reality.’ I’ve actually made statements about this in the past. I saw my first grey hairs at sixteen, which means they were coming in long before that, right? I want people to be comfortable with

who they are.

How he wants people to be the best version of themselves:

Now, don’t get me wrong, I want people to be their best versions of themselves. But not at the expense of their natural looks. While I want people to take care of themselves physically and do what they can to adhere to their health, things of that sort, I’m going to be the trendsetter that says, ‘Okay, naturally grey hair, white hair, however you view it, I’m going to be the one who sets it off.’ Because I am who I am and I don’t really care what people say or think about me, I am going to be successful doing this. I’m going to change the game once again. That’s what I always do. That’s really what it’s about.

Says his new look is based off the Tekken character LeRoy Smith:

You know what? He is actually the number one inspiration behind that top. That will actually be a style that I’ll be using going forward because it’s very fitting of who I am as a human being in terms of being not average when it comes to the brain and intellect and even having a spiritual approach to things. Not necessarily religion, but when I say spiritual I mean consciousness and things of that sort. I’m glad that person actually caught it because most people are like, ‘Oh, [naked] Keith,’ ‘Master Keith Lee,’ and all that stuff, and I’m like, ‘Oh, not a church guy.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee spoke about his ongoing rivalry with Swerve Strickland. You can read about that here.