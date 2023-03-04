AR Fox has trained a good amount of talent on the current AEW roster.

The AEW star and longtime industry veteran appeared on the company’s Unrestricted podcast to discuss his work as a coach, and how he continues to do that work now that he himself is an active competitor on the roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Reveals some talents on the AEW roster that he has trained:

People that I’ve trained, mainly, is like Alan Angels, Anna Jay. I was one of the first schools that Jade went to. Then she finished up and carried on with the Nightmare Factory. Shawn Dean. That might be it that’s on the main show. A lot of people have been on Dark. I had six people that I’ve drained on Dark just this last week. Probably over time there’s about twenty people I’ve trained at Dark.

Says Jade Cargill was impressive from the start:

Even though she was new at it, she just has an aura about her. She came from doing like a tryout already, she ended up here. She was like ‘yeah, I need more training.’ So she came here and she started telling her story, and her experience, and everybody was listening to her talk. She came in and already had like, an aura about her. She’s super-impressive athletically. We were pretty impressed.

In the same interview Fox said that he was super proud of another one of his students, current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. You can read about that here.

