Keith Lee recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast to hype up this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage, where the Limitless One will be teaming with Dustin Rhodes to take on Mogul Affiliates, who are led by his old tag team partner Swerve Strickland.

During the interview, Lee opened up about how Swerve is evil, but he still loves him as a competitor and is proud of everything they accomplished as a team, which included winning the AEW tag team titles. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Swerve is evil:

Allow me to backtrack just a moment—your cousin is evil, brother. God. Listen, I like you. But I’m going to beat him up. Swerve and I are very similar in terms of willing to do the work to earn. Most places he’s been, and every place that I’ve ever been, I’ve never been that chosen guy and I think Swerve reciprocates that in a way where he’s had to work to earn acknowledgments and accomplishments for himself. I think he’s very protective of that, just as I am of my own accomplishments.

How he and Swerve proved that they are capable of anything in AEW:

Us winning tag team gold within five and six months—him, five months of being there; me, six months of being there—is a telltale sign of what we have to offer, what we’re capable of and hopefully what the future looks like for both of us whenever we move on from bashing the crap out of each other. ‘Cause I’m gonna bash the crap out of him.

Says he still loves Swerve:

But I still love the guy and that’s the odd thing, right? People do things to wrong you and I have a literal diagonal scar on my chest from the cinder block that he stomped through my chest. He is the first person to ever scar me by his own actions. No human has ever done that. My scars have always come from my own accidents or football. Still, my own activities typically. Not another person. This left a mark, not just visually for me to see every day, but seeing what he’s actually capable of is something that made me get a little more real. Which is part of why I decided, ‘I’m going to be more of myself this time.

