Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured Ruby Soho taking on Britt Baker in the opening round of the Owen Hart tournament, a rematch from the 2022 Owen Hart tournament finals.

The match was a competitive back and forth until Soho’s faction mates, the Outcasts, interfered on several occasions and eventually cost the DMD the matchup. Soho ended up victorious after she cradled Baker and had added leverage from Saraya and Storm on the outside. She will now face Skye Blue in the semifinals next week. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Can Britt Baker make it a repeat of last year and advance to the semi-finals? Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@realrubysoho | @RealBrittBaker #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/cYOCilSqMP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

The numbers continue to play a role in this match for Britt Baker. Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@realrubysoho | @RealBrittBaker #OwenHartFoundationTournament pic.twitter.com/xXtAoyWLPC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

