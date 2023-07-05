Forbidden Door is behind us and there’s big plans for AEW as we build towards All In: Wembley! :

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Adam Cole & MJF vs. ???

Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

Owen Hart Foundation 2023 Women’s Tournament: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 7/5/23

Live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with Taz, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone on the call!

Darby Allin approaches Keith Lee in the back and tells him that he’s been lost in the shuffle, and he needs to show up tonight .

Match #1. Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee

Darby gets bieled by Lee to the ceiling, before tagging Cassidy. Cassidy tries his stuff but Lee hits him with a pair of double chops as the man’s soul leaves his body. Allin in with a dropkick and an Orange Punch. Two. Swerve launches off Lee’s back with a Swerve kick. Darby with a running European uppercut in the corner and one off the middle rope to Darby’s back. Swerve sends Darby hard into the turnbuckle and to the floor. Darby returns with a Zig Zag to Strickland and Cassidy assists with a double suplex. Darby looks for a coffin splash in the corner but Swerve gets the knees up and takes Darby’s head off with a lariat. Swerve sets Darby up on the top rope and prepares a delayed superplex, but Lee sneaks underneath them and powerbombs both of them as he walks out from the corner! Cassidy comes off the top and Lee catches him with a bearhug. Swerve puts the steel steps on top of Darby on the outside but Cassidy takes him out with a suicide dive. Cassidy jumps on Lee’s back trying to lock in a sleeper and Lee WALKS UP THE STEPS ON TOP OF DARBY! Inside the ring Lee catches a Stundog Millionaire attempt by Cassidy, twice, but Cassidy finally connects, holds on, and hits a second one. Darby hits a running Code Red for the one, two, but NO! Swerve comes off the top with a 450 and Darby sees it coming, so he moves and Swerve lands on Lee. Satellite DDT by Cassidy but Swerve catches him and throws him on to Lee, who tosses Cassidy to his feet for the rolling elbow/corkscrew kick combo, but Cassidy ducks and Swerve hits Lee again! Lee rolls to the outside and Cassidy takes him out with a suicide dive as Darby wraps Swerve up in the Last Supper for the win!

Winners: Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/4. Super entertaining opener with a lot of fun, inventive spots. Swerve and Lee

We get a video package on Darby Allin, Nick Wayne, and Buddy Wayne. Buddy Wayne was a pro wrestler who passed away and Nick Wayne is his son, who just recently turned 18 years old, and has been signed to AEW for the last two years but hasn’t been able to wrestle for them until now.

A video of MJF and Adam Cole working out together is shown, and the buddy cop movie vibes here are through the roof.

Match #2. The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Blade & The Bollywood Boyz

Billy Gunn and Blade start. Gunn drops him with a right hand and threatens to moon him, but Aubrey stops him an gets rolled up for two. Caster in now and he body slams everyone before Scissor Me, Timbers to one of the Bollywood fellas .Three-way scissor session. Butcher attacks Caster from behind and Caster is now isolated in the far corner. Quick tags among the bad guys here as Blade is back in. Double clothesline but Bowens gets the hot tag. Bowens clears the ring with a kicking combination before Billy gets the tag and hits the swinging Cobra Clutch bomb. Mic drop and it’s over .

Winners: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: NR.

Video package of Eddie Kingston winning the NEVER OPENWEIGHT TITLE from this morning is shown.

Chris Jericho is here and says this is the perfect place for him to reinvigorate himself. Jericho says driving down the roads of Alberta reminds him that wrestling means everything to him. Jericho says he will become the best version of Chris Jericho… EVER.

Wait, here’s Don Callis.

Don Callis lets us know that without his idea six years ago in the Tokyo Dome, which was Jericho vs. Omega, none of the fans would be here today. Jericho reminds Callis that if he didn’t call him eight years ago, Callis wouldn’t be here. Callis asks Jericho to join his family, and Jericho says he creates the factions, he doesn’t join them. Jericho has a one word answer for him…

Maybe.

Renee is with Roderick Strong, who’s being tended to by Doc Sampson after the attack from Samoa Joe. Adam Cole shows up to check on him, but gets a funny text from MJF. Hmm…

Match #3. MJF & Adam Cole vs. Butcher & Matt Menard

MJF locks in an abdominal stretch and looks to Cole for the cheap assist and gets it! Butcher attacks Cole from behind and drags him back to his corner. Butcher now has an abdominal stretch of his own locked in throughout the entire PIP. Menard tries to help Butcher but the referee sees it, allowing MJF to go low on Butch. Menard with yet another abdominal stretch, but MJF hip tosses his way out of it. MJF pokes Menard in the eyes and gets the tag. Enziguiri to Menard and running back elbows. Pump kick to Menard and an ushigaroshi. MJF calls for the double clothesline but Butcher is in. Butcher eats a superkick. Menard eats a superkick. MJF lowers the boom on Menard and this one is over.

Winner: MJF & Adam Cole

Rating: *3/4. This was little more than a squash but it was comedically entertaining.

After the match, MJF asks the fans if there are any devil worshippers in here? Crowd erupts. MJF tells Adam Cole to do the thing… “Adam Cole.. baybay!.”

Do the fans want to see Cole and MJF hang one more time? Another bro session this week! MJF just has one more thing to say.. HAPPY BIRTHDAY! CONFETTI! BIRTHDAY CAKES! MJF puts a party hat on Adam Cole, and proceeds to sing him the birthday song.. reminiscent of Boyz 2 Men. MJF begs Cole to make a wish on the cake, but he tries to shove his face in it, Cole moves, and MJF eats the cake instead! Adam Cole thanks MJF from the bottom of his heart… and he might mean it.

Match #4. Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Ruby Soho

Baker with the advantage early so Soho bails to the outside and talks strategy with Storm and Saraya. Baker looks for an arm drag that ends awkwardly so Soho pulls her outside and she gets in the face of the rest of the Outcasts. Soho takes advantage of the distraction and Baker is down in the corner. STO by Soho. Baker fights back with a rib breaker for two. Baker looks for the Fisherman’s neckbreaker but Soho stomps on the feet and backs her up into the corner. Baker fights back and lands the Fiseherman’s Neckbreaker this time. Baker goes for Lockjaw but gets distracted by Saraya, allowing Soho to look for No Future but she gets caught. Saito suplex by Soho. Two count. Soho looks for double stomp but misses, right into a pump kick by Baker. Baker has Lockajw in but Saraya gets on the apron and causes the distraction, allowing Soho to drive Baker’s face into the title being held by Toni Storm. No Future! One, two, no! Soho is mad and locks in a Lockjaw of her own. Baker barely escapes but rolls it into one of her own, however Storm pulls Soho from the ring. Baker rolls to the outside and superkicks everyone before coming back in the ring. Victory roll position now just like last year’s match, but Soho crosses Baker’s legs, sits back, and grabs a hold of Storm from the outside, who’s holding on to Saraya, for the three count!

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: **1/2. The match started slow as the entire first half was done in the PIP but heated up towards the second half. Bad guys cheat, totally on board with it here.

Match #5. Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

Omega has tape on his arm, shoudler, and neck from the Ospreay match. Yuta jumps Omega from behind and here we go. Omega quick to find himself back on the offensive, flooring Yuta with some heavy chops in the corner. Yuta bites Omega’s head in retaliation. Back body drop by Omega and a big back breaker. Two count. Yuta charges Omega but Omega gets the boots up and comes back with the Kitaro Crusher. Two count. You Can’t Escape by Omega but Omega pauses and holds his head, allowing Yuta to get his knees up for the moonsault. Shotgun dropkick by Yuta and a missile dropkick off the top. Tope suicida by Yuta sends Omega into the guardrail head-first. Yuta now throwing Omega all over the outside area before hitting a neckbreaker on the floor. Omega tries a suplex from the apron to the floor but Yuta counters with an elbow to the back of the head. Yuta now standing on Omega’s head, which is on the middle turnbuckle. Yuta focusing the attack on the neck and head throughout the break but looks for a senton and eats a pair of knees. Arm drags and a face crusher by Omega. Double axe handles by Omega and a rolling elbow. Fisherman’s buster by Omega gets a two count. Omega misses a V-Trigger as Yuta elbows him in the back of the head. Arm trap Olympic slam by Yuta get two. Yuta goes up top but Omega follow with an Avalanche Fisherman’s suplex! One, two, no! Both men are trading elbows now but Yuta goes to the eye. Drop step German suplex by Yuta. Two count. Another German by Yuta but Omega pushes him back in the corner and lands some reverse elbows. Big 300 kick by Omega and a V-Trigger to the back! Snap Dragon by Omega! Make that two! Yuta escapes a third Dragon suplex but eats a V-Trigger in the face. One Winged Angel but Omega struggles to get him up with the injured neck but eventually does, however Yuta counters into the seatbelt! One, two, no! Powerbomb and a power drive knee by Omega gets two! Don Callis is here and the referee heads to the outside, but Takeshita is here! Blue Thunder Bomb! Splash from Yuta off the top but Omega kicks out before the three! Yuta goes up top for a moonsault but Omega shoves the legs out from underneath him and it’s the One Winged Angel for the win!

After the match, Takeshita, Claudio, and Wheeler Yuta jump Omega. The Young Bucks and Hangman make the save with chairs and Claudio eats the BTE Trigger! Hangman has the chair in hand but the Dark Order is here as we go off the air!

Final Thoughts: Average episode of Dynamite tonight was saved by an absolute banger of a main event. Lots of storyline throughout the show and that’s a good thing, as we’ve got some time to built before All In. The last half hour of the show was great television, and makes you feel like you have to tune in to Rampage next week. Also, anything involving MJF and Cole has my attention. 7/10.