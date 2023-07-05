“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry will continue his heel run on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Perry took to Twitter today and warned that he has serious business to handle on Dynamite, writing, “Got some serious business to handle tonight on #AEWDynamite.”

Tonight’s business is likely related to the new feud with FTW Champion Hook. After coming up short against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II on June 25, Perry turned heel on Hook, who had accompanied him to the ring. Perry laid Hook out and raised the FTW Title belt over him. Perry then cut his first big heel promo on last week’s Dynamite, and it was a hot topic of discussion on social media for various reasons, good and bad. Perry promised to take the FTW Title from Hook, but when Hook ran out, Perry quickly retreated to a waiting SUV that sped away.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, along with Perry’s tweet:

* “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has “serious business” to handle

* Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. The Blade and The Bollywood Boyz

* Chris Jericho will speak

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

Got some serious business to handle tonight on #AEWDynamite. — Jungleboy (@boy_myth_legend) July 5, 2023

