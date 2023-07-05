The Bollywood Boyz will make their AEW Dynamite in-ring debuts on tonight’s show.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that The Bollywood Boyz will team with The Blade to face The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on tonight’s Dynamite. The Blade is without his usual partner because The Butcher is teaming with Matt Menard to face AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

“With his partner in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Blade will team with Bollywood Boyz to fight The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass TONIGHT on TBS!,” Khan tweeted.

Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra have worked three matches for AEW, but this will be their Dynamite debuts. They debuted with a loss to The Gunns on the October 17, 2022 AEW Dark: Elevation episode, then they came up short against The Kingdom on the January 9 Elevation show. Their last AEW match was a loss to Menard and Angelo Parker on the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed vs. The Blade and The Bollywood Boyz

* Chris Jericho will speak

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

TONIGHT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on @TBSNetwork

8pm ET/7pm CT The Acclaimed/@RealBillyGunn vs

Bollywood Boyz/The Blade With his partner in the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament,

Blade will team with Bollywood Boyz to fight The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass TONIGHT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KyIBpCQy5J — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 5, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.