AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will go up against Matt Menard and The Butcher in a first round match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

We noted earlier how RJ City and Renee Paquette revealed that Menard and Butcher are the latest pairing for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. It was announced last week that MJF and Cole will team up for the first time, but now AEW President Tony Khan has booked MJF and Cole vs. Menard and Butcher.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s Dynamite from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, along with Khan’s tweet:

* Chris Jericho will speak

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Kenny Omega vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker in a quarterfinal match in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Matt Menard and The Butcher in a quarterfinal match for the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

